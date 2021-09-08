HC directs BTRC to remove propaganda videos against Japanese mother

The High Court has directed the chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to remove all propaganda and defamatory material (video) against Japanese mother Erico Nakano and her ex-husband Bangladeshi-born US citizen Imran Sharif from online platform.

The court also instructed Cyber Police Centre under Criminal Investigation Department to find out those involved in making these videos.

The bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman came up with the directives after hearing of two separate petitions filed by Erico and Imran.

The HC also asked Imran to remove the CCTV cameras from the flat where Erico is currently staying with her daughters, to ensure their privacy.

Besides, the court has allowed Erico and Imran to go out with their children for shopping and recreational activities separately.

Earlier on 6 September, Advocate Shishir Monir, Nanako's lawyer, applied to the relevant branch of the High Court for directions to remove all elements of propaganda related to Erico from social media.



He also applied for permission to take his two daughters to the shopping mall for a walk.

Nakano Erico (48) and her Bangladeshi ex-husband Imran (58) are amid a legal battle over the custody of their two daughters.

Previously on 31 August, the same High Court bench directed Nakano Erico and Imran to stay with their two daughters for 15 days at a rented house in Gulshan-1 of the capital.

Following this, the children were shifted from the victim support centre in Tejgaon and handed over to the parents.

The Deputy Director of the Social Services Department in Dhaka was given the responsibility to monitor their overall situation. Also, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner and Criminal Investigation Department were given the responsibility of ensuring their safety and security.

The High Court had set September 16 as the next date for hearing in the case, but Erico filed a new petition.

On 19 August, Nakano Eriko filed a petition with the High Court seeking its directives to get back her two daughters, Jasmine Malika (11), and Laila Lina (10), from their father Imran.

The court then asked the authorities to present the two children in court on 31 August. It also asked Imran not to leave the country with his daughters for the next one month.

Following the order, on August 22, a police team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) took both children into their custody from their father's house.

On 23 August, Advocate Fawzia Karim, counsel for Imran, drew the attention of the court about the matter. The High Court then asked the authorities concerned to keep the two children at the Tejgaon Victim Support Centre until August 31.