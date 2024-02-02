Hasan meets his Belgian, Czech, Swedish, Vietnamese counterparts

02 February, 2024, 09:00 pm
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud meets Belgium Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade Hadja Lahbib at the 3rd Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum being held in Brussels on Friday (2 February). Photo: BSS
Foreign minister Hasan Mahmud on Friday (2 February) held separate bilateral meetings with his Belgian, Czech, Swedish, Vietnamese counterparts on the sideline of 3rd Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum being held in Brussels.

During the meeting with Belgium Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade Hadja Lahbib, Mahmud thanked her government to provide
continuous support in the development journey of Bangladesh, a foreign ministry press release said.

Lahbib expressed keen interest to further strengthen the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Belgium.

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud meets Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son at the 3rd Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum being held in Brussels on Friday (2 February). Photo: BSS
Vietnamese foreign minister Bui Thanh Son handed over Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's formal invitation to Bangladesh premier Sheikh Hasina for paying an official bilateral visit to Hanoi.   

At the meeting, the Vietnamese foreign minister also invited Mahmud to visit Hanoi to further strengthen the 50 year-long friendly relations between Bangladesh and Vietnam.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud meets Czech Republic Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský at the 3rd Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum being held in Brussels on Friday (2 February). Photo: BSS
Mahmud also held bilateral talks with Czech Republic foreign minister Jan Lipavský and Swedish foreign minister Tobias Billström.

During the separate meetings, Bangladesh foreign minister discussed how to further expand trade and investment cooperation with all the four countries.

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud meets Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström at the 3rd Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum being held in Brussels on Friday (2 February). Photo: BSS
Noting that repatriation of the forcefully displaced people to Rakhine is the only solution of the Rohingya crisis, Mahmud urged all the nations to mount pressure on Myanmar regarding the matter.  

The foreign minister will return to Dhaka Sunday evening. High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell chaired the forum.

The EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum brought together the EU and its member states with countries from the East coast of Africa in the West to the Pacific
islands in the East.

