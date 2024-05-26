Hasan Mahmood Khan appointed as new chief of Air Force

The government has appointed Air Vice Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan as the new chief of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) by promoting him to the rank of Air Marshal.

Air Vice Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, who will succeed Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, will take over as the new BAF chief on 11 June for three years, reads a notice issued by the Defence Ministry on Sunday (26 May).

Air Vice Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan will be promoted to Air Marshal rank with effect from 11 June, said the notice.

According another notification, outgoing Chief of Air Staff Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan will go on retirement on 11 June.

Shaikh Abdul Hannan took charge as the chief of Air Force on 12 June 2021.

