Guidelines for Eid-ul-Adha prayers issued

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 July, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 07:56 pm

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The religious affairs ministry has announced a set of restrictions to be followed at mosques on Eid prayer amid the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a circular issued by the ministry, it also said a decision on whether Eid jamaat will be held in mosques, Eidgahs or open spaces, will be taken after talks with local representatives and noted personalities.

The guidelines are --

  • Carpets cannot be laid during Eid jamaat.
  • Mosques must be cleaned throughout with disinfectants before prayers. Worshippers must bring their own praying mats and caps.
  • Everyone has to perform ablution at their home before coming to the mosque. When performing ablution, everyone should wash their hands with soap for at least 20 seconds.
  • Soap, hand sanitiser must be kept at the place of ablution. Hand-washing stations must be set up at the entrance of the mosques as well.
  • Worshippers must come to the mosques wearing masks. When standing in queue during Eid jamaat, everyone must follow social distancing rules and hygiene rules.
  • To ensure public safety, the guidelines of the Directorate General of Health Services, local administration and law enforcement must be followed.
  • Children, the elderly, those ill and anyone engaged in the service of health care is not allowed to participate in the Eid prayers.
  • People are requested to avoid hugging and shaking hands at the end of congregations to prevent coronavirus infection.
  • To ensure people's safety, everyone should follow the instructions of the Health Department, local administration and law enforcement agencies.

The government today announced another two weeks of strict lockdown from July 23 after restrictions will be relaxed for a week from 14 July to facilitate trades and economic activities centring Eid-ul-Adha.

Additionally, a new set of restrictions is to be imposed following the relaxation from 23 July to 5 August.

   

