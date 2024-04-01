Tiktok takes action against 7 million videos from Bangladesh for violating community guidelines 

Tiktok has taken action against 7,599,349 videos from Bangladesh for breaching its Community Guidelines in the fourth quarter, underscoring its resolve to combat violations effectively.

Unveiling its latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for the fourth quarter of 2023 today (1 April), TikTok highlighted its commitment to transparency, safety, and inclusivity, reflecting its dedication to building trust and ensuring a safe platform for its global community, said a press release.

During the October-December period of 2023, TikTok's proactive measures led to the removal of 176,461,963 videos worldwide, representing about 1.0% of all videos uploaded on the platform.

A substantial portion of these, 128,300,584 videos, were identified and removed through automated detection technologies, while 8,038,106 videos were reinstated upon further review.

Moreover, TikTok pursued spam accounts and related content, implementing robust measures to prevent the proliferation of automated spam accounts, reads the release.

Approximately 95.3% of videos that violated the guidelines were removed within 24 hours of posting, and the proactive removal rate for the quarter stood impressively at 99.5%. In a global effort to safeguard younger users, TikTok also deleted 19,848,855 accounts suspected of belonging to individuals under the age of 13.

TikTok's Community Guidelines are crafted to cultivate an environment that is safe, inclusive, and authentic for all users, without exceptions. The guidelines are enforced uniformly across all content and users, with TikTok striving for consistency and fairness in its enforcement actions.

Leveraging advanced technology and human oversight, TikTok efficiently identifies, reviews, and addresses content that contravenes its guidelines. The periodic publication of the Community Guidelines Enforcement Report offers insights into the scale and nature of content and account actions, underscoring TikTok's commitment to full transparency.

For detailed insights into the Q4 2023 report and to learn more about TikTok's content guidelines, tools, and policies, visit TikTok's Transparency Centre, available in both Bangla and English.