Greek Foreign Minister felicitates FM Momen on Independence Day

Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic Nikos S Dendias has extended warm greetings and congratulations to Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on the occasion of the Independence and National day of Bangladesh.

He also expressed his wishes for the prosperity and well-being of the people of Bangladesh, reads a foreign ministry press release.

In his congratulatory message addressed to Dr Momen, the Greek FM recalled their last constructive meeting in Athens in 2019, which became the springboard for enhancing the bilateral ties between the two countries.

"I am confident that the relations between our countries will be further promoted through political consultations and dialogue, with a view to deepening our economic and trade exchanges in all areas of mutual interest," wrote Nikos S Dendias.