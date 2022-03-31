Govt working to ensure justice for all: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said her government is working to secure democracy, establish the rule of law and ensure justice for all.

"We have a target to protect democracy and establish the rule of law in the country as the people will get justice," she said.

The prime minister said this on Thursday while inaugurating the newly constructed 12-storey modern building "Bijoy Ekattor" of Bangladesh Supreme Court, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

The inaugural ceremony was held on the Supreme Court premises in the city on Thursday morning.

The prime minister said that her government is trying to ensure justice for all sections of people.

"We're working to make sure that all including the tortured women, children and acid victims get justice," she said, spelling out her government's various measures for overall development of the judiciary.

Mentioning that they have taken steps to implement Article 116 of the Constitution, she said her government has allocated separate budget for the judiciary and formulated necessary rules to split judiciary from the executive body.

The prime minister said they had taken initiatives to make the judiciary further strengthened and ensure effectiveness of the constitution after assuming power in 1996.

Sheikh Hasina hailed the justice department for pronouncing the verdict that declared the governments, occupying the state power by violating the country's constitution, as illegal.

"I personally belief the democratic rights of the people of Bangladesh has been secured with the verdict," she said.

Earlier, a video documentary on the newly constructed building having all modern facilities was screened at the function.

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq and Attorney General Abu Mohammad Amin Uddin, spoke on the occasion.

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Secretary Md Golam Sarwar gave the welcome address.

Former chief justices, justices of the supreme courts and eminent lawyers, were present on the occasion.