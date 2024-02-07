Govt will welcome constructive criticism: Arafat in meeting with Editors Guild

Bangladesh

Govt will welcome constructive criticism: Arafat in meeting with Editors Guild

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat at a meeting with members of the Editors Guild on 7 February. Photo: BSS
State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat at a meeting with members of the Editors Guild on 7 February. Photo: BSS

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat today (7 February) urged the journalists to advise or criticise the government if there is any mistake in governing the country, saying it always welcomes constructive criticism. 

"We will welcome any constructive criticism over the government's error in running the state," he said at a meeting with Editors Guild, Bangladesh leaders at his ministry's conference room in the Bangladesh Secretariat here.

Noting that the mass media in the country is enjoying full freedom and the government is firmly committed to protecting the freedom of the press in future, the state minister said, "If any media makes constructive criticism, we will be able to correct our mistakes and try to do better in future".

Urging the journalists to project the government's positive or development oriented activities, Arafat said, "If you highlight the government's good deeds, we will be encouraged".

"We believe in the continuation of democratic trend and development spree. Simultaneously, we also believe that democracy can never succeed keeping those, who are war criminals, evil forces, militant and extremists, in the same space or environment," he added.

"Therefore, our stance is against extremism, fundamentalism, anti-Liberation War spirit and militancy. We all are united in terms of democracy, elections, the country and its interest and national flag and anthem," the state minister continued.

Referring to national and international conspiracies against the country, Arafat said, it is now reality that Awami League (AL), being the only political party that emerged through political process, has to do politics with the parties which have not emerged through proper process or directly opposed the Liberation War.

Speaking about the opposition party in the parliament, he said the ruling party definitely wants a strong opposition in the House, "But we do not want any anti-Liberation War evil force involved in militancy and extremism".

Pointing to BNP's call for boycotting the elections, Arafat said but the people said no to them through January 7 general elections giving befitting reply to their atrocities and killing people by setting fire on trains and vehicles.

Editors Guild, Bangladesh President and Editor-in-Chief of Ekattor TV Mozammel Haque (Babu), General Secretary and Editor of The Business Standard Inam Ahmed, Advisor and Editor of the Ajker Patrika Dr Golam Rahman, Presidium Member and Managing Director and Chief Editor of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Abul Kalam Azad, Editor of Jugantor Saiful Alam, Editor of Dainik Sangbad Altamash Kabir, Editor of Bhorer Kagoj Shyamal Dutta, Chief Editor of DBC TV Manjurul Islam and Bangladesh Journal Shahjahan Sardar were present at the meeting, among others.

Editors Guild Bangladesh / state minister Arafat / meeting

