Govt turns every village into town: Sujan

Bangladesh

BSS
17 September, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2022, 04:18 pm

Related News

Govt turns every village into town: Sujan

BSS
17 September, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2022, 04:18 pm
Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan. Photo: Collected
Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan. Photo: Collected

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan has said the present government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has turned every village into town by ensuring balanced development everywhere.

The government has brought the poor villagers under the social safety network as other facilities have been provided to them to change their livelihood, he said.
 
He also said hundred percent electricity has been ensured in the country while the government has taken plan to supply safe drinking water to the villagers.

The minister said this while inaugurating the construction work of Rural Water Supply Scheme under the safe water supply project throughout the country at Maydandigi in Boda upazila of the district on Friday as the chief guest.

Sujan said now the village people are living peacefully as there is no lack of food in the country during the last 14 years under Sheikh Hasina's government.

About 1 corer people are getting TCB commodities through card as the government is selling rice among the 50 lakh families at Taka 15 per kg, he said.
 
The function was addressed, among others, by Executive Engineer of Public Health Department Sayhan Ali, Boda Upazila Chairman Faruk Alam Tobi, Boda Municipality Mayor Ohahidujzaman Suja and UP Chairman Abdul Zabbar.

Public health department is implementing the safe water supply project through pipe line.

Local government ministry has provided Taka 2 corer 50 lakh for implementing the work.

After completion of the project work, at least 6 hundred families will get safe drinking wat

Top News

village / Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Bangla translation of ‘Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan: Le Messager du Qawwali’ published

1h | Splash
Scimitar Babbler on grass. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Scimitar Babbler basking: ‘It seemed a thrill of pleasure’ 

7h | Panorama
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

Former colonies should do more than just abolish the monarchy

9h | Panorama
Can yuan replace the ‘mighty’ dollar?

Can yuan replace the ‘mighty’ dollar?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A couple's dream of a library with books instead of Denmohar

A couple's dream of a library with books instead of Denmohar

1h | Videos
Vladimir Putin narrowly survives assassination attempt

Vladimir Putin narrowly survives assassination attempt

4h | Videos
Incredible mountain goats effortlessly climb 13,000-ft

Incredible mountain goats effortlessly climb 13,000-ft

5h | Videos
Teen makes record breaking solo flight around the world

Teen makes record breaking solo flight around the world

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

5
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Economy

Dollar capped at Tk108 for remitters, Tk99 for exporters