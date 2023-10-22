Satkhira's Jiyala: Transformation into a 'model dairy village'

A farmer washes one of his cows at Jiyala village in Satkhira’s Tala Upazila. The Sustainable Enterprise Project has transformed the dairy farms of the village into an environmentally-friendly zero-waste model cluster and brought them under a proper management system. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Jahir Rayhan

The Jiyala village in Satkhira's Tala upazila is often referred to as the "dairy village" for its history of rearing cows for a long time. But most of the farmers were unable to reap the full benefit of their efforts due to lack of proper guidance and infrastructure.

In addition, lack of sustainable waste management facilities in the traditional way of cow farming also had unhealthy effects on the villagers.

Later, in 2019, the Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation and the development organisation Unnayan Prochesta came in support of the dairy farmers of Jiyala village by initiating the Sustainable Enterprise Project (SEP).

Over the last four years, the project has changed the cow farming landscape in Jiyala drastically, transforming the dairy farms into an environment-friendly zero waste model cluster and bringing those under a proper management system.

Under the project, more than 100 farmers in Ghosh Para of the village have been trained in farm management and waste management, and are provided with necessary veterinary services whenever required.

One of the beneficiaries, China Ghosh, told The Business Standard, "Earlier, cows used to suffer from various diseases because of a dirty environment. But after the training, we are now rearing cows in an environment-friendly way. The mortality rate of calves has also been reduced."

Ghosh scaled up her farm from only two cows to ten with support from the project. Now, she earns Tk2,500-3,000 per day by selling 60-70 litres of milk.

"At present, the demand for cow dung is pretty high and it sells for Tk15 per sack," she said.

According to the Unnayan Prochesta, currently, there are 100-120 dairy farmers in Ghosh Para. They have 1,000-1,200 cows and produce 15,000-16,000 litre of milk per day. Entrepreneurs from neighbouring villages make vermicompost with the dung collected from Ghosh Para.

Under the SEP project, a 950-metre community-based drainage system has been constructed in Ghosh Para for the drainage of cow urine, and managing the waste of the dairy farms.

A common dung repository has also been established.

"We have built a dung storage facility in Ghosh Para. The accumulated dung – measured at 20 tonnes per day – is bought by 120 vermicompost entrepreneurs. We provide training on making vermicompost too," said Md Giash Uddin, project manager of "Transforming Subsistence Dairy Farming into Environmentally Sustainable Commercial Dairy Farming in Jiyala, Satkhira" sub-project by the Unnayan Prochesta.

Morol Abdul Malek, a vermicompost producer of Tala Upazila, told TBS that he earns Tk30,000 each month by selling the biofertiliser for Tk10 per kg.

"I produce around 20 tonnes of fertiliser per month. The fertiliser is mostly used in fish enclosures and betel leaf farms. It is also used in various crop fields, including paddy," he said.

Project Manager Giash Uddin added, "We have involved all actors of the value chain in the project. Some of them rear cattle, some grow high-quality grass, while others produce dairy goods, and are in the waste management business."