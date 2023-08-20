'Activating Village Courts in Bangladesh' launches nationwide expansion

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

"Activating Village Courts in Bangladesh" (AVCB) Project Phase III, funded by the government of Bangladesh, the European Union (EU), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), officially launched its nationwide expansion.

The project document was ceremoniously signed on 20 August at the Economic Relations Division in Dhaka, marking a step towards enhancing access to justice for people in rural areas, particularly women, ethnic minorities, and disadvantaged groups, said a press release.

With a total budget of $50.01 million (Tk426.35 crore), the project is a collaborative effort, with the Government contributing $18.64 million (Tk157.51 crore), the EU generously contributing EUR 25 million (Tk243.14 crore), and UNDP committing $3 million (Tk25.70 crore). The AVCB Project Phase III is set to play a pivotal role in strengthening the judicial landscape in Bangladesh.

This project aims to further empower village courts across the nation as effective local dispute resolution mechanisms. The initiative operates under the umbrella of the Local Government Division (LGD) within the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development, and Cooperatives (MoLGRDC).

Having experienced success during Phase I and Phase II (2009–2022), where village courts were activated in 1,416 Union Parishads (UPs), the government has now taken the bold step to extend this initiative to an additional 3,041 UPs, thereby providing coverage to nearly the entire country.

Signatories of the project agreements included Sharifa Khan, secretary of the Economic Relations Division (ERD), and Dr. Md. Sarwar Bari, director general Monitoring Inspection and Evaluation Wing, Local Government Division (LGD), who represented the government. From UNDP, Stefan Liller, resident representative of UNDP Bangladesh, was the signatory.

During the signing ceremony, Sharifa Khan, secretary of the ERD, expressed the government's unwavering commitment to bringing the judicial system to the doorstep of every citizen. She highlighted the project's mission to make the judicial system accessible at the grassroots level, enabling individuals to resolve minor disputes and reach mutually beneficial solutions through alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

Stefan Liller, resident representative of UNDP Bangladesh, conveyed his pleasure in signing the third phase of the AVCB project alongside the Economic Relations Division and the Local Government Division. He emphasised the project's profound impact in extending access to justice to vulnerable communities across Bangladesh. This final phase signifies a monumental scale-up, promising justice and empowerment for millions of citizens.

Stefan Liller also expressed gratitude to the government for envisioning and establishing the village court system, as well as to the European Union for its steadfast assistance and support throughout the project's evolution.

Enrico Lorenzon, team leader of the Inclusive Governance Sector, European Union in Bangladesh, was also present. In his remarks, he said, "The European Union has been supporting justice in Bangladesh for many years now and with this third phase, we are finally achieving the goal of activating village courts in almost the entirety of the country."

The signing ceremony witnessed the presence of senior officials from the government, the European Union, and UNDP, further underscoring the collective commitment to enhancing justice accessibility and community empowerment in Bangladesh.

