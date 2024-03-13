Govt trying to free MV Abdullah crew through 'second party': Hasan Mahmud

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 March, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2024, 07:09 pm

Related News

Govt trying to free MV Abdullah crew through 'second party': Hasan Mahmud

He said the government had already informed the relevant bodies in information centres of Kuala Lumpur, New Delhi and Singapore, alongside alerting naval ships of the USA, the UK, India and China.

TBS Report
13 March, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2024, 07:09 pm
File photo of Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. Photo: BSS
File photo of Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. Photo: BSS

The government is trying to work with a "second party" to ensure the safe release of hostages aboard the MV Abdullah, which was hijacked in the Indian Ocean on Monday, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today (13 March).

Speaking to journalists at the Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban of Dhaka University, Mahmud said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed concern over the incident. Security agencies are working and it was discussed in the cabinet meeting informally." 

He said the government had already informed the relevant bodies in information centres of Kuala Lumpur, New Delhi and Singapore, alongside alerting naval ships of the USA, the UK, India and China.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We are trying to connect to the pirates through a second party. We can't connect with the pirates till now but we have informed where it's needed."

Visual: Abidur Rahman/ TBS
Visual: Abidur Rahman/ TBS

 

Top News

Hasan Mahmud / Bangladesh / MV Abdullah

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

AI-generated representational image.

Far from home: A foreign Ramadan for Bangladeshi students abroad

54m | Features
The unimaginable opportunity to work with scientists from around the world and do research was like a dream come true for Showmitra. Photo: Showmitra Chowdhury

Antarctica through the eyes of a Bangladeshi scientist

10h | Panorama
The renewed Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park is an important addition to the very few breathing spaces in a traffic and building-clogged Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shahid Dr Fazle Rabbi Park: An ideal example of an urban community park

24m | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Somali pirates demand $5 million to release hijacked ship

Somali pirates demand $5 million to release hijacked ship

2h | Videos
Which is England's best team in terms of trophies?

Which is England's best team in terms of trophies?

4h | Videos
Famine in Gaza, Israel to blame: UN

Famine in Gaza, Israel to blame: UN

5h | Videos
PriyoShop secures $5mn foreign investment

PriyoShop secures $5mn foreign investment

24m | Videos