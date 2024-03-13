Govt trying to free MV Abdullah crew through 'second party': Hasan Mahmud

The government is trying to work with a "second party" to ensure the safe release of hostages aboard the MV Abdullah, which was hijacked in the Indian Ocean on Monday, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today (13 March).

Speaking to journalists at the Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban of Dhaka University, Mahmud said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed concern over the incident. Security agencies are working and it was discussed in the cabinet meeting informally."

He said the government had already informed the relevant bodies in information centres of Kuala Lumpur, New Delhi and Singapore, alongside alerting naval ships of the USA, the UK, India and China.

"We are trying to connect to the pirates through a second party. We can't connect with the pirates till now but we have informed where it's needed."