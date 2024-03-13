No ransom demand, no contact with pirates: SR Shipping official

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 March, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2024, 05:11 pm

Officials have said the process will take time

A photo of the MV Abdullah. Photo: Collected
No contact has yet been made with the pirates who hijacked the MV Abdullah, an official of SR Shipping, a subsidiary of KSRM, said today (13 March). 

Speaking to The Business Standard, Meherul Karim, chief executive officer of SR Shipping, said, "We are now tracking the ship. It is heading towards Somalia." 

Replying to a query, Meherul said, "We are yet to receive any ransom call from the pirates. Things are not that easy. It takes time. However, we are trying to contact different organisations to reach out to the pirates."

The Bangladeshi-flagged ocean-going vessel named MV ABDULLAH, which was going to Dubai from Mozambique, carrying 23 crew members, was hijacked by Somali pirates in the Indian Ocean on Monday (11 March) morning.

