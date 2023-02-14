Govt to provide Tk57.25cr incentive to boost Aush production

Government plans to give an incentive of Tk57.25 crore to ten lakh marginal farmers across the country for increasing cultivation and production of Aush paddy.

Under this incentive, a farmer will be getting 5kg seed, 10kg Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and 10kg Muriate of Potash (MOP) fertiliser required for cultivation in one bigha land to increase the production of high-yielding paddy, a press release of the Ministry of Agriculture said on Tuesday (14 February).

These incentives are being provided from the agriculture ministry's regular budget for supporting agricultural rehabilitation, and the seeds and seedlings sector. Field-level distribution of the incentives will be started soon, adds the release.