Govt now can raise fuel, electricity prices in emergency situations

TBS Report
28 November, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 04:53 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The government can now raise the price of oil, gas and electricity considering special circumstances under new ordinance.

With this provision, the cabinet gave the final approval for the draft of the "Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission Ordinance 2022" in the meeting which will allow the government alongside BERC to control fuel and electricity prices.

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam disclosed the information while briefing the media following a Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Prime Minister's Office Monday (28 November).

It was also discussed whether private companies would be allowed to import fuel and sell it in the country, the Cabinet Secretary added.

