Govt mulls to create 25,000 smart women entrepreneurs: Speaker

Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Monday said the government has been implementing a project at a cost of Tk250 crore for creating 25,000 smart women entrepreneurs in the country.

"Initiatives have been taken to implement a project styled 'Her Power' at a cost of Tk250 crore in line with the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and also planned by PM's ICT Affairs Advisor Sajib Wazed Joy", she said while addressing a discussion at a city hotel here.

Under the project, the Speaker said necessary training and a capital of Tk20,000 each will be provided at a time to those women entrepreneurs. "Those smart women entrepreneurs would be a 'supportive' force in building smart Bangladesh", Dr Shirin Sharmin told the function arranged by American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham).

Highlighting the contribution of the women population in the society, Dr Shirin said, "there is no scope to count the contribution of the women as the women accounts half of the country's total population, adding "so, we have to ensure gender equality in all spheres of the society."

The government is working relentlessly for building smart Bangladesh – like smart citizen, smart economy, smart government and smart society – by 2041, she said.

Even the women must have to be included in the blue economy also, the speaker added.

Chaired by AmCham President Syed Ershad, the function also was addressed, among others, by Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Dhaka Helen LaFave and SEMS Global President and Group Managing director Meherun N Islam.