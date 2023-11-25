Triumph of resilience: Women entrepreneurs defy odds in Khulna

Women entrepreneurs in Khulna division are scripting tales of triumph over adversity in the face of societal challenges and financial hardships.

Ronju Begum, a resilient resident of SM College Road in Morrelganj upazila, Bagerhat district, is one such inspiring figure who has turned her struggles into success.

Married off at a young age, Ronju faced abandonment by her husband, thrusting her into a life of struggle. Undeterred by the hardships, she worked odd jobs, saved money, and eventually defied the odds to establish her shop.

Speaking about her journey, Ronju said, "I became helpless with my two children as the condition of my father's family was not very good. Still, I moved to my father's house with two daughters. A new chapter of life began from there."

Her journey included supplying water to tea shops, working as house help, and even husking rice at night in other people's houses.

"At one point, my younger brother opened a grocery store in the local market. Aside from assisting him there, I accepted the position of cook in the DC office. These earnings were used to cover the educational costs of my brothers, sisters, and two daughters, as well as family expenses," Ronju said.

"Sometimes I used to cry alone late at night thinking about my fate. But then I wiped my tears and made up my mind about not stopping what I was doing. Because if I stopped, everything would come to a standstill. Now, I am the owner of a shop," she added.

In an interview with The Business Standard at her Morrelganj shop, Ronju highlighted the difficulties she faced as a single mother supporting her two daughters. Despite societal challenges and financial hardships, she persevered, working tirelessly to secure her family's future.

Ronju's story is not unique in the region, as the Pushti Ambassador Partnership project by Bopinc empowers around 200 women entrepreneurs in Khulna's remote areas.

The initiative, funded by the Danish Market Development Programme, provides free training to female micro-entrepreneurs, fostering viable business models and connecting them with established distribution networks.

Shilpi Joardar, another woman entrepreneur from Thukra union in Dumuria upazila of Khulna district, echoed Ronju's determination. Despite having faced criticism from family and society, Shilpi successfully runs a grocery store, becoming a symbol of trust in her community.

Inspiring stories from Narail's Kalia upazila, Bagerhat's Morrelganj upazila, and Khulna's Dumuria upazila further underscore the resilience of women in rural business. Success stories like those of Sharmin Kabir in Morrelganj upazila and Rabeya Khatun in Kalia upazila highlight the transformative impact of the Pushti Ambassador Partnership project.

Rafayet Alam, impact manager of Bopinc, explained, "Under this Pushti Ambassador Partnership project, we are currently working with 200 women entrepreneurs in the remote areas of Khulna, especially those with an indomitable passion for entrepreneurship. The objective is to validate and scale a viable business model by empowering female micro-entrepreneurs in developing markets.

"We provide them with a diversity of training free of cost to run the business. Also, various instructions are given on connecting with the distribution network of established companies from these remote areas and ensuring the supply of products which are in demand at the local level."