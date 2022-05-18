Govt looking for alternatives to soybean oil: Commerce minister

Bangladesh

“Mustard, bran, and canola oil have been identified as alternatives to soybean oil. At the same time, plans have been taken to increase the production of mustard and rice bran oil in the country,” the minister said

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The government is emphasising on finding alternatives to soybean oil, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has said.

"Mustard, bran, and canola oil have been identified as alternatives to soybean oil. At the same time, plans have been taken to increase the production of mustard and rice bran oil in the country," the minister said after the second meeting of the task force committee on commodity prices on Wednesday (18 May).

Tipu Munshi said the country does not have an edible oil crisis at the moment.

"Millers have also said that with the oil in the country, our needs will be met. The question is how long is it? We will not only rely on soybeans and imports. We will also eat mustard and rice bran or canola oil as alternatives to soybeans. We have to make that decision. We have to change our habits," the minister added.

The commerce minister said the government has already decided to increase the production of mustard and rice bran in the country as an alternative to soybean. The Ministry of Agriculture is starting work according to the plan.

"At present, the country's rice bran oil production is only 50,000 tonnes. We have calculated that the country can produce 7 lakh tonnes of rice bran oil every year. If we can do this, 20% of our total edible oil demand will be met from rice bran. Similarly, we are going to emphasise on mustard production," the minister said.

"It is possible to increase our mustard production by a significant amount which will meet a significant part of our internal demand. In addition, efforts are being made to increase canola oil imports," he further added.

The minister also said that the Ministry of Information and journalists should strongly publicise the benefits of the soybean oil alternatives.

The briefing was attended by Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Director-General of the National Consumer Protection Department AEM Safiquzzaman, and senior officials of various agencies of the Commerce Ministry.

