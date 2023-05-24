Govt lifts export ban on aromatic rice

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 May, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 08:21 pm

Related News

Govt lifts export ban on aromatic rice

TBS Report
24 May, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 08:21 pm
Govt lifts export ban on aromatic rice

The government has decided to allow the export of aromatic rice after a year of ban.

The Ministry of Commerce has taken a policy decision in this regard.

The government stopped the export of aromatic rice in June last year to stabilise the rice market in the country.

At that time, the Ministry of Food had written to the Ministry of Commerce and requested to stop the export as the amount of rice produced was not enough to meet the demands in the country. This year, the ban is being lifted because the food ministry recommended the export of rice as the production was good.

A senior official of the Ministry of Commerce, on condition of anonymity, told TBS, "The Ministry of Commerce has taken a policy decision to extend the time for those who had already taken export permission before the ban."

According to the Ministry of Commerce, about 41 companies had obtained permission to export. Of the quantity allowed to be exported, most could not be exported. Now if they apply fresh they will be allowed to export.

Before the export ban, 9,500-10,500 tonne of aromatic rice was exported from Bangladesh to 136 countries of the world including United Arab Emirates (UAE), Europe, America, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei and South Korea.

One of the major exporters is Square Food & Beverage, who had taken permission to export 3,000 metric tonne of rice but could not do so.

Parvez Saiful Islam, chief operating officer, Square Food and Beverage Limited told TBS, "Since the government has taken this decision, we will try to recover the export market we lost and can play a role in earning foreign exchange in the country."

Recently, the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission held a meeting with the representatives of the Ministry of Food and the Ministry of Commerce and exporters on Tuesday.

During this meeting, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Food Md Mahbubur Rahman said that in view of food safety in the country, the Ministry of Food recommended a temporary ban on the export of aromatic rice. As this year the production is surplus compared to the demand in the country, the government may consider export on a case to case basis.

Tania Islam, deputy secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, said during the meeting that if there is no objection from the Ministry of Food, the Ministry of Commerce will reconsider the issue of export.

In this context, it was decided that the Ministry of Commerce will consider the matter of granting permission for the export of aromatic rice on a case-to-case basis and later the Tarrif Commission will provide an analytical report to the Ministry of Commerce to confirm the export of aromatic rice under the export policy.

At that time, the exporters said that the production of fragrant rice in the country is 18.35 lakh tonnes, of which a maximum of only 2% is exported.

Top News

Aromatic rice / export

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ahashanul Rajib

Mohammad Shoaib: The last of Bangladesh's cinema poster painters

33m | Panorama
On Sunday, the protestors, under the banner &quot;Saat Masjid Sarak Gach Rakkha Andalan,&quot; were marching to the DSCC Nagar Bhaban in Gulistan to speak to Mayor Taposh. Photo: TBS

Cut down the disconnect, not trees

7h | Panorama
What 'The Kerala Story' says about Bollywood’s shifting narratives

What 'The Kerala Story' says about Bollywood’s shifting narratives

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Should you pursue fact-checking as a career in Bangladesh?

11h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Why world is watching Turkey election?

Why world is watching Turkey election?

1h | TBS World
What Saudi Government doing to compete with the Western World

What Saudi Government doing to compete with the Western World

23m | TBS SPORTS
Old Rolexes are more expensive than the new ones!

Old Rolexes are more expensive than the new ones!

9h | TBS Stories
Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

5
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss