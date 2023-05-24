Govt lifts export ban on aromatic rice

The government has decided to allow the export of aromatic rice after a year of ban.

The Ministry of Commerce has taken a policy decision in this regard.

The government stopped the export of aromatic rice in June last year to stabilise the rice market in the country.

At that time, the Ministry of Food had written to the Ministry of Commerce and requested to stop the export as the amount of rice produced was not enough to meet the demands in the country. This year, the ban is being lifted because the food ministry recommended the export of rice as the production was good.

A senior official of the Ministry of Commerce, on condition of anonymity, told TBS, "The Ministry of Commerce has taken a policy decision to extend the time for those who had already taken export permission before the ban."

According to the Ministry of Commerce, about 41 companies had obtained permission to export. Of the quantity allowed to be exported, most could not be exported. Now if they apply fresh they will be allowed to export.

Before the export ban, 9,500-10,500 tonne of aromatic rice was exported from Bangladesh to 136 countries of the world including United Arab Emirates (UAE), Europe, America, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei and South Korea.

One of the major exporters is Square Food & Beverage, who had taken permission to export 3,000 metric tonne of rice but could not do so.

Parvez Saiful Islam, chief operating officer, Square Food and Beverage Limited told TBS, "Since the government has taken this decision, we will try to recover the export market we lost and can play a role in earning foreign exchange in the country."

Recently, the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission held a meeting with the representatives of the Ministry of Food and the Ministry of Commerce and exporters on Tuesday.

During this meeting, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Food Md Mahbubur Rahman said that in view of food safety in the country, the Ministry of Food recommended a temporary ban on the export of aromatic rice. As this year the production is surplus compared to the demand in the country, the government may consider export on a case to case basis.

Tania Islam, deputy secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, said during the meeting that if there is no objection from the Ministry of Food, the Ministry of Commerce will reconsider the issue of export.

In this context, it was decided that the Ministry of Commerce will consider the matter of granting permission for the export of aromatic rice on a case-to-case basis and later the Tarrif Commission will provide an analytical report to the Ministry of Commerce to confirm the export of aromatic rice under the export policy.

At that time, the exporters said that the production of fragrant rice in the country is 18.35 lakh tonnes, of which a maximum of only 2% is exported.