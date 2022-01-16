Govt job seekers blocked Nilkhet demanding increase in age limit

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 03:34 pm

Photo collected from Facebook
Photo collected from Facebook

Government job seekers had blocked the Nilkhet junction in the capital with a four-point demand, which included a permanent increase in the age limit for entry into all government jobs and stopping fraud in recruitment exams.

They blocked the Nilkhet junction around 11am on Sunday (16 January), disrupting traffic in the surrounding roads and causing severe traffic jam. They halted their protest at around 1pm following baton charge by police.

They are now taking position various places including in front of Eden College, New Market, Azimpur road.

The protesters also demanded to limit the application fee for jobs to a maximum of Tk100, publishing results with acquired numbers, to not hold simultaneous exams and hold exams jointly.

Job seekers chanted various slogans in support of their demands.

"Increasing the age limit for recruitment is a logical demand. We want the government to accept our demands quickly. That is why we have taken to the streets," said Rubel Hossain, a job seeker. 

Protesters termed the Ministry of Public Administration's age exemption through "backdate" declared on 19 August 2021, discriminated students.

It is not possible to compensate students of all ages and job seekers by giving backdates; therefore, there is no alternative to permanently increasing the age limit for entering the job, said the protestors.

