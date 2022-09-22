Govt job seekers get 39 month extension on age limit

The government has decided to extend the age limit for government jobs by 39 months due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A notice was issued by the Ministry of Public Administration (MoPA) in this regard on Thursday.

According to a letter sent on Thursday, applicants who have reached or exceeded the age of 30 from 25 March, 2020, to 30 June, 2023, will be eligible to benefit from this waiver.

However, this age waiver will not be applicable for the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations, the notification added.

MoPA said that the ministries, departments and its subordinate offices, which could not call for recruitment due to the pandemic, must set the age limit of candidates as of 25 March 2020, for all recruitment calls to be published by 30 June next year.

Jobseekers have been demanding the increase of the age limit for government jobs from 30 years for quite some time now, but the government is unwilling to increase the limit permanently.

At present, the age limit for entry into government service is 30 years but in the case of children of freedom fighters, it is 32 years.