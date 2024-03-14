Govt investigating whether BNP has connections with syndicates, hoarding: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today (14 March) said the government is trying to identify those who are involved in market syndicates and investigating whether BNP has any link to the syndicates and hoarders.

The AL leader said this while speaking at an opinion exchange meeting at the Awami League's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue.

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, expressed worries that such syndicates could attempt to destabilise the government and disrupt the progress of the elected government.

Regarding the surge in commodity prices, the minister said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working to bring the commodity prices within the reach of common people.

On the issue of commodity price control, Quader referenced his recent visit to Singapore, where he observed a significant rise in commodity prices.

"Efforts are being made to control prices in our country. The government is not inactive here. The Prime Minister is giving time to deal with the crisis. We have no negligence here. The whole world is facing the rise in gas, fuel and commodity prices. This crisis is also going on in the US, Europe, the other developed countries," he said.

Responding to questions about the recent hijacking of a Bangladeshi ship and crew in Somalia, the minister assured that the Foreign Ministry is engaged in securing their release.

He said 26 crew members have insurance coverage, and efforts are underway to ensure their safe return.

Regarding the negative impact on relations with the US over the conviction of Dr Yunus, the minister said," Dr Yunus is a person. I want to who he is in the US. He is a citizen of Bangladesh. Bangladesh has its own law and court and law is equal for all."