Govt changes stance; now wants dialogue instead of conflict: Fakhrul

The government has changed its approach towards opposition parties, opting for dialogue instead of conflict, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Monday.

"Now they [Awami League] are expressing their desire for dialogue instead of conflict. But, they were involved in assaulting our leaders and activists just a few days ago," Fakhrul said during a discussion commemorating the 42nd death anniversary of Ziaur Rahman at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh in the capital on Monday.

Encouraging party members to engage in peaceful protests, Fakhrul said, "They [Awami League] will orchestrate arson attacks and accuse our people of being responsible."

Highlighting how Ziaur Rahman was more relevant in today's context, Fakhrul said the BNP founder in 1975 had steered the country away from its "corrupt socialist economy" and towards development.

"In just one year, Ziaur Rahman transformed the country from a state of destitution to one of prosperity," he added.

Demanding the reinstatement of the caretaker government system and the resolution of the current parliament, Fakhrul said holding a fair election was not possible if Sheikh Hasina remained in power, citing the 2014 and 2018 elections as evidence.

Fakhrul emphasised the desire for a peaceful transition of the government.