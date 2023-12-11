Govt appoints Tarikul Islam as Bangladesh Ambassador to Indonesia

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 December, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 10:55 am

Related News

Govt appoints Tarikul Islam as Bangladesh Ambassador to Indonesia

Throughout his career, he has served in various roles within Bangladesh missions in Dubai, Madrid, Tripoli, and Athens

TBS Report
11 December, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 10:55 am
Md Tarikul Islam, newly appointed Bangladesh&#039;s Ambassador to Indonesia. Photo: Courtesy
Md Tarikul Islam, newly appointed Bangladesh's Ambassador to Indonesia. Photo: Courtesy

The government has appointed Md Tarikul Islam, currently serving as an Additional Foreign Secretary at the Ministry, as the next ambassador of Bangladesh to Indonesia.

He is a seasoned diplomat from the 17th batch of the BCS (Foreign Affairs) Cadre, starting his service in 1998, reads a MoFA press release.

Throughout his career, he has served in various roles within Bangladesh missions in Dubai, Madrid, Tripoli, and Athens, showcasing extensive experience both domestically and internationally.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Originally from Lalmonirhat, Tarikul Islam pursued his BA and MA in English from the University of Dhaka. 

He also holds another Master's in Community Resource Management and International Relations from the University of Complutense in Madrid, emphasizing his multidisciplinary academic background.

Additionally, he has undergone multiple professional training programs both locally and internationally.

Diplomacy / Tarikul Islam / Bangladesh ambassador

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shashtho Chaka – Healthcare on Wheels has two buses, they plan to use one bus for the urban slums and another one for remote areas in villages. Photos: Courtesy

Shashtho Chaka: Driving healthcare up to the doorstep of the poor

3h | Panorama
Russia has become increasingly critically dependent on Beijing. Even state-owned refiners in India are being pressured by Russian oil suppliers to pay in yuan. Photo: Bloomberg

The yuan is finally showing some muscle in international trade

3h | Panorama
Khandaker Hasib Rafin’s Starlet Glanza V is one of the finest examples of the model to roam around Dhaka’s streets. Photo: Akif Hamid

1999 Starlet Glanza V: The uncrowned prince

20h | Wheels
Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

21h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Wealth and income of ministers and state ministers increased

Wealth and income of ministers and state ministers increased

15h | TBS Stories
Fake toll plaza on Indian highway

Fake toll plaza on Indian highway

14h | TBS World
Farmers' investments fail to match returns: Study

Farmers' investments fail to match returns: Study

13h | TBS Economy
The US is sending another 14,000 shells to Israel

The US is sending another 14,000 shells to Israel

16h | TBS World