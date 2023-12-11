Govt appoints Tarikul Islam as Bangladesh Ambassador to Indonesia

The government has appointed Md Tarikul Islam, currently serving as an Additional Foreign Secretary at the Ministry, as the next ambassador of Bangladesh to Indonesia.

He is a seasoned diplomat from the 17th batch of the BCS (Foreign Affairs) Cadre, starting his service in 1998, reads a MoFA press release.

Throughout his career, he has served in various roles within Bangladesh missions in Dubai, Madrid, Tripoli, and Athens, showcasing extensive experience both domestically and internationally.

Originally from Lalmonirhat, Tarikul Islam pursued his BA and MA in English from the University of Dhaka.

He also holds another Master's in Community Resource Management and International Relations from the University of Complutense in Madrid, emphasizing his multidisciplinary academic background.

Additionally, he has undergone multiple professional training programs both locally and internationally.