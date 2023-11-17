Bangladesh envoy in Washington meets two members of US Congress

Bangladesh

UNB
17 November, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 17 November, 2023, 10:11 am

Young Kim commended Bangladesh government’s efforts to create equal opportunities for women in all sectors

Ambassador Imran held the meeting with Republican Congresswoman Young Kim.
Ambassador Imran held the meeting with Republican Congresswoman Young Kim.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States Muhammad Imran has recently met two members of the US Congress and apprised them of the impressive socioeconomic progress and success stories of Bangladesh under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Ambassador Imran held the meeting with Republican Congresswoman Young Kim on November 13 in Washington DC as a part of the embassy's outreach programme to deepen the bilateral relations with the USA.

Congresswoman Kim, who was elected from California's 40th District, serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and is the Chairwoman of the Indo-Pacific Sub-committee. She is also a member of the Africa Sub-committee and the House Financial Services Committee.

During the meeting with  Kim, the ambassador briefed her about Bangladesh's robust ready-made garment (RMG) exports, thriving pharmaceutical industry, diversified leather products, food processing industry and resilient remittance inflows.

They also discussed about US-Bangladesh partnership in various areas of social advancement and economic development as well as cooperation in the fields of power and energy, said the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington on Friday.

Young Kim commended Bangladesh government's efforts to create equal opportunities for women in all sectors. She also expressed her keen interest in working closely with Bangladesh aspiring for any constructive and forward-looking vision.

Earlier, Ambassador Imran met Republican Congressman Ken Buck, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Judiciary Committee, at his office on Capitol Hill.

Congressman Ken Buck also serves as a member of the House Foreign Affairs Sub-committee on the Indo-Pacific and Western Hemisphere representing Colorado's 4th Congressional District.

They discussed about the forcibly displaced Rohingya people sheltered in Bangladesh and the role of the international community in repatriation to their homeland.

During the meeting, Congressman Ken Buck showed his interest in joining the Congressional Bangladesh Caucus.

