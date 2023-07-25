Dhaka summons representatives of 12 countries, EU over statements about attack on Hero Alom: Prothom Alo

The representatives have been called to appear in the foreign ministry on Wednesday (26 July), reports Prothom Alo citing diplomatic sources.

The foreign ministry has summoned the top officials of 13 missions in Dhaka, including the United States and the European Union, over the missions' statements regarding the attack on Ashraful Hossen alias Hero Alom during the Dhaka-17 by-polls. 

The representatives have been called to appear in the foreign ministry on Wednesday (26 July), reports Prothom Alo citing diplomatic sources.

The report said Dhaka is expected to express its displeasure over the mission's statements regarding the attack on Hero Alom.

The foreign ministry move comes days after it summoned the UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis over a tweet condemning the attack on Hero Alom.

Acting UN Resident Coordinator Sheldon Yett responded to the summon as Lewis was on vacation.

Foreign ministry officials expressed displeasure over the tweet to Yett at the time. 

Following the assault on Hero Alom, an independent candidate for by-elections in the Dhaka-17 constituency, the United Nations, the European Union, and a dozen Western countries condemned the attack and called for a full investigation.

"We condemn the 17 July attack on Dhaka-17 constituency candidate Ashraful Alam," said high commissioners and ambassadors of the United Kingdom, United States, the delegation of the European Union, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, in a joint statement on 19 July, two days after the attack.

The countries further said, "Violence has no place in the democratic process."

