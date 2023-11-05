Gold price hiked to record Tk1.04 lakh per bhori

Gold price in the country has surged to a record Tk1.04 lakh per bhori due to a rise in the rates of pure gold in the local market.

The price of the best quality gold or one bar of 22-carat (11.664 grams) gold has been increased by Tk 1,750 to Tk104,626 per bhori for the first time in the country's history, the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) said in a statement on Sunday.

The new price will come into effect from Monday.

Under the new rate, the price of per gram 22-carat gold has been fixed at Tk8,970.

Besides, the price of per gram 21-carat gold has been fixed at Tk8,565; 18 carat gold at Tk7,340.

Meanwhile, the price of the 22-carat silver has been kept unchanged at Tk147 per gram or Tk1,714 a bhori.