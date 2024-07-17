Form judicial probe committee over killing of 6: GM Quader

Politics

UNB
17 July, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 05:55 pm

Related News

Form judicial probe committee over killing of 6: GM Quader

He said the students' demand for the quota reform is logical

UNB
17 July, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 05:55 pm
File photo of GM Quader. Photo: Collected
File photo of GM Quader. Photo: Collected

Leader of the Opposition and Jatiya Party Chairman Golam Mohammad Quader has called for forming a judicial probe committee into the killing of six people during yesterday's anti-quota movement.

In a condolence message today, he expressed anger and sorrow over yesterday's violence.

He also prayed for the departed souls and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family members. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The students' demand for the quota reform is logical. The government has to accept this reasonable demand," he said.

"Abu Sayeed, a student of the English department of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur, was carrying out peaceful non-violent protest. Then the police shot him brutally. The world has seen the video of this brutal massacre," he said.

Those involved in the killings must be brought to justice, he said, adding that the families of the victims should be given reasonable compensation.

He also demanded proper treatment for the injured students.

Top News

GM Quader / Quota protest / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Just three to five minutes from Diabari Metro Station, BD Kayaking offers kayaking for friends and families. Photo: Courtesy

How to make the most of your weekend

7h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

1d | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

'Farewell son, stay well': Mother bids farewell to Rangpur's Abu Sayeed

'Farewell son, stay well': Mother bids farewell to Rangpur's Abu Sayeed

9m | Videos
The university teachers responded to the current situation

The university teachers responded to the current situation

2h | Videos
There is an Iranian plan to kill Donald Trump

There is an Iranian plan to kill Donald Trump

1h | Videos
Students of Rajshahi University refuse to leave the campus

Students of Rajshahi University refuse to leave the campus

3h | Videos