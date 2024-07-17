Form judicial probe committee over killing of 6: GM Quader

Leader of the Opposition and Jatiya Party Chairman Golam Mohammad Quader has called for forming a judicial probe committee into the killing of six people during yesterday's anti-quota movement.

In a condolence message today, he expressed anger and sorrow over yesterday's violence.

He also prayed for the departed souls and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family members.

"The students' demand for the quota reform is logical. The government has to accept this reasonable demand," he said.

"Abu Sayeed, a student of the English department of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur, was carrying out peaceful non-violent protest. Then the police shot him brutally. The world has seen the video of this brutal massacre," he said.

Those involved in the killings must be brought to justice, he said, adding that the families of the victims should be given reasonable compensation.

He also demanded proper treatment for the injured students.