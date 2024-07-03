Prolonging freedom fighter quota destroys purpose of independence: GM Quader

Opposition leader Ghulam Mohammad Quader has opposed the freedom fighter quota in government jobs, stating that maintaining this quota undermines the very essence of independence.

Speaking at the parliament today (3 July), the Jatiyo Party chairman also said people have a "lack of confidence" in the Universal Pension Scheme introduced by the government.

Regarding the freedom fighter quota in jobs, he stated, "In my opinion, establishing permanent quotas for the next generation of freedom fighters, especially under the guise of promoting freedom, undermines the primary objective of independence [to create a just and non-discriminatory society]."

GM Quader said, "Previously, there was a 56% quota in recruitment, with 44% based on merit. The protesting students demanded abolishing the 30% freedom fighter quota."

He went on to say, "We respect our freedom fighters and recognise their sacrifices, but there is disagreement among students regarding extending these benefits to future generations, including the grandchildren of freedom fighters."

He said, "The constitution mentions about ensuring equality. It guarantees equal opportunity in employment. No one should be disqualified from public service due to religion, caste, or place of birth.

"The government can make special provisions for backward sections, ethnic groups, and minorities. But labelling all future generations of freedom fighters as backward is something I cannot accept."

Students across the country have been staging protests calling for the abolition of the quota system in government jobs and the enforcement of merit-based recruitment.