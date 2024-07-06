Quota system unconstitutional: GM Quader

GM Quader addressing the biennial conference of the Gazipur district unit of the party as chief guest on 6 July. Photo: TBS
Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader has termed the quota system for government jobs as 'unconstitutional'. 

"The quota system that exists in Bangladesh, if anyone reads clauses 1, 2 and 3 of the [section] 29 of the constitution, they will see that this quota is completely against the constitution," the leader of the opposition said while addressing the biennial conference of the Gazipur district unit of the party as the chief guest.

Regarding the anti-quota movement, he  said, "University students are now protesting against the quota system. This quota system is unconstitutional. There is no way to legalise it according to the constitution. So why does the current government need this quota?

"We respect the brave freedom fighters. But their children, their next generation, do not come into much of a policy as the quota system. Above all, it can be a hindrance to advancing our country."

On allegations of corruption against government officials, he said those currently under scrutiny would get away with their crimes and none of them will face any punishment, reports the UNB.

"We've seen this before with the casino cases—lots of noise, but no real penalties. It's all just a show. Some individuals have even been allowed to legalise their illicit money under the guise of amnesty, all the while being threatened for more money to run the government," he said.

The conference, held at a convention centre in Telipara area, was presided over by freedom fighter Abdus Sattar Mia and conducted by municipal councillor Kamrul Islam Mandal while party's General Secretary Mujibul Haque Chunnu was the key speaker.

GM Quader said everyone except Awami League supporters agrees that the current situation of the country is not good.

"Ordinary people are struggling; many can't even afford an egg. It is happening due to the government's flawed policies and corruption. Billions of taka have been laundered from the country due to corruption in the gas and electricity sectors," he said.

"The government is reducing imports in various ways due to the dollar crisis. Our exports and foreign earnings are declining. The government can't maintain reserves, and it's unable to import essential medicines like insulin. Children are dying because of counterfeit drugs. The economy is leaking, and everything is flowing out through these holes," he said.

Other speakers included Presidium members Sherifa Quader, Rezaul Islam Bhuiyan, Zahirul Islam, Vice Chairman Arifur Rahman Khan, Advisor Khalilur Rahman Khalil, and Vice Chairman Jasim Uddin.

Followed by the addressing, a new committee for the Gazipur district was announced, with freedom fighter Abdus Sattar Mia and Kamrul Islam Mandal president and general secretary respectively.

