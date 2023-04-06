Gawsia market to be inspected for fire hazards today

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 April, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 10:47 am

Related News

Gawsia market to be inspected for fire hazards today

TBS Report
06 April, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 10:47 am
Gawsia market to be inspected for fire hazards today

Dhaka Gawsia Market will be inspected today, according to a directive of the fire service to identify markets at risk of fire and other hazards from 6 April.

A team of the fire service will start the inspection around 10:30am on Thursday (6 April), confirmed Deen Moni Sharma, deputy director of the fire service.

Previously on Wednesday, Terming Gawsia and Rajdhani Super Market as risky Fire Service and Civil Defence's Director General Brigadier General Md Main Uddin said there are other markets under risk as well.

"We will launch a drive and serve notices to those markets from 6 April. According to the national code, those markets have to have [multiple] exit points and fire extinguishing amenities," he further said.

Top News

fire hazard / market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Hajong Mata Shahid Rashimoni Monument was built to commemorate Rashimoni’s brave sacrifice. In 1938 she led a movement against Zamindars. Photo: Md Ashraful Alam

Susang Durgapur: A place of heavenly beauty

1h | Explorer
Shop owners carry their cash box, which burnt in Bangabazar’s devastating fire. The photo was taken on Wednesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A day of distress, dismay and delight at the debris 

13h | Features
The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

1d | Features
Photo: Shafiqul Islam/TBS

Bangabazar: From a humble beginning to a daring existence

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How does hackers hack our passwords?

How does hackers hack our passwords?

5m | Tech Talk
Will Ajay's 'Bholaa' earn a hundred Crs?

Will Ajay's 'Bholaa' earn a hundred Crs?

10m | TBS Entertainment
Jaya's film won the third prize at the Bangalore Film Festival

Jaya's film won the third prize at the Bangalore Film Festival

10m | TBS Entertainment
Other world leaders who faced criminal charge

Other world leaders who faced criminal charge

15h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

5
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

6
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds