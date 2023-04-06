Gawsia market to be inspected for fire hazards today

Dhaka Gawsia Market will be inspected today, according to a directive of the fire service to identify markets at risk of fire and other hazards from 6 April.

A team of the fire service will start the inspection around 10:30am on Thursday (6 April), confirmed Deen Moni Sharma, deputy director of the fire service.

Previously on Wednesday, Terming Gawsia and Rajdhani Super Market as risky Fire Service and Civil Defence's Director General Brigadier General Md Main Uddin said there are other markets under risk as well.

"We will launch a drive and serve notices to those markets from 6 April. According to the national code, those markets have to have [multiple] exit points and fire extinguishing amenities," he further said.