Gas supply to remain suspended for 8hrs in some Dhaka areas, 9hrs in N'ganj today

Gas supply will remain suspended for 8 hours — from 2pm to 10pm — on Wednesday (22 March) for all consumers in several Dhaka areas due to emergency work on pipelines.

The areas include Minto Road, Eskaton, Pirbagh, Habibullah Road, Karwan Bazar, Old Elephant Road and areas adjacent to PG Hospital, Paribagh BPDB quarters, Birdem Hospital, Dhaka Club, Holy Family Hospital, Dhaka University and Buet, Titas Gas Transmission, and Distribution Company Limited said.

In another notice, Titas said that gas supply will remain off on both sides of the Saoghat- Araihazar road in Narayanganj from 8am-5pm for emergency pipe tie-in work today.

Regretting the temporary inconveniences, Titas authorities said that the consumers in adjacent areas may experience low pressure in supply.