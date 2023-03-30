Gano Forum expresses concern over DSA case against Prothom Alo editor, correspondent

Gano Forum has expressed deep concern over the filing of a case against Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman and correspondent Shamsuzzaman Shams under the Digital Security Act (DSA).

The political party's president Dr Kamal Hossain and general secretary Dr Md Mizanur Rahman issued a joint statement on Thursday (30 March) expressing their concern and strong protest over the incident.

"If any person is aggrieved by any news publication, they can protest and the aggrieved person can file a complaint with the Press Council. But filing a case against the editor of Prothom Alo in such a way under the Digital Security Act and picking up reporter Shamsuzzaman from his home in the dark of night in the name of law and order is contrary to the rule of law in the country," Dr Kamal Hossain said in the joint statement.

He also said that the DSA is a threat to freedom of thought, freedom of speech, and independent news in the country. He also called for the immediate amendment of the sections of the DSA which are being misused.

The joint statement urged the government to withdraw the case filed against Matiur Rahman and Shamsuzzaman Shams under the DSA and to stop harassment of journalists.