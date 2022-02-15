Nurul Huda to be hated as world’s worst CEC: Gono Forum

TBS Report
15 February, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 07:11 pm

Nurul Huda to be hated as world’s worst CEC: Gono Forum

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The outgoing Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Nurul Huda will be hated as the worst CEC in the world for the betrayal that took place in the night by stealing the votes of the people of this country under his leadership, said Gono Forum President Freedom Fighter Mostafa Mohsin Montu.

In a statement he said, "The Election Commission has deprived the people of Bangladesh of their right to vote by taking all possible illegal steps to destroy the electoral system."

"People will put you on a trial for ignoring the constitutional oath and giving Awami League the opportunity to establish misrule on the people by depriving them of the right to vote", added Mostafa Mohsin Montu.

He said, "During your [Nurul Huda] tenure, you have done all sorts of misdeeds, including casting the votes in the dark of night, violence, and violations of electoral laws, to keep an illegitimate government in power. You have tarnished Bangladesh's reputation in the world by vote rigging".

Gornoforum believes that good governance will definitely come back in this country to reestablish the spirit of the Liberation War, reads the statement.

You along with those who helped rob the people of their right to vote will be brought to justice.

