G100 summit in Dhaka on 21-22 Nov

Global women leaders' organisation G100's first summit in Bangladesh will be held on 21-22 November with the agenda of enriching women's healthcare and wellness.

Through thought leadership and collaborations, G100 aims to unite and amplify the collective voice and vision of women and men worldwide with powerful advocacy, awareness and impact across governments and global organisations, said Farzanah Chowdhury, G100 global chair of healthcare and wellness, at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity yesterday.

Green Delta Managing Director and CEO Farzanah Chowdhury has recently been elected as the global chair of healthcare and wellness, which is one of the prominent sectors of G100.

G100 is a group of 100 visionary women leaders who work with a vision to create an equal, progressive and inclusive environment for women worldwide.

Farzanah Chowdhury said, "Dr Harbin Arora Rai, the founder and president of G100 and a renowned icon for her thought leadership, initiated the journey of G100 and has been showing the path from front.

Dr Harbeen Arora Rai will also attend the Women's Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WICCI) Awards programme, she added.

G100's first meeting in Bangladesh is going to take place with the core theme "Together We Thrive".

On 21 November, the summit will commence with a lunch session attended by various ambassadors who will exchange views on the issues related to healthcare and wellness of women.

In the evening that day, another panel discussion on healthcare and wellness will take place, where the global chairs and distinguished panel members of G100 will be sharing their insights. Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni will be the chief guest of the session.

The first day of the summit will end with a celebratory recognition of G100 members consisting of different thought leaders across the world.

The second day of the summit will begin with a discussion on Shasthyo Shurokhsha Karmasuchi (SSK), which is the flagship project of the Health Economics Unit of the Bangladesh government to ensure universal healthcare for the marginal population.

The summit will close with a gala night, where Planning Minister MA Mannan will be the chief guest.

The gala night will feature a panel discussion on the topic "Fostering Women's Healthcare and Wellness for a Resilient Future".

Attendees and panelists will discuss how the sustainable development goals related to women's welfare and rights can be achieved through a collaboration of the national and international frontrunners.

Azra Salim, G100 country chair of healthcare and wellness, Barrister Fatemaa Waariithah Ahsan, G100 country chair of human rights, Khadija Mariam, head of Women Entrepreneur Cell in SME Banking Division of Brac Bank were present at the press conference.