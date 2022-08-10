Fuel price hike: Students arrange sit-in protest, demand BPC chief's resignation

A group of students held a sit-in programme by tying black clothes over their faces to protest against the fuel price hike and demanded the resignation of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) Chairman ABM Azad.

Students from different universities and colleges took position in front of the Petrobangla building in Karwan Bazar Wednesday (10 August) with banners denouncing the price increase.

In a letter on behalf of the protesting students, Shahidul Islam Apon of Jagganath University urged the BPC to reduce the fuel oil price to previous rates.

"Since the increase of fuel price in November last year, the production cost in all sectors increased, as well as a hike in transport fares. Besides this, the prices of daily necessities also continued to increase. People's lives have become insufferable with the exorbitant price hike," the statement read.

The students also claimed that in previous years, BPC had gained sufficient profits hence it cannot justify the recent fuel price increase.

The protesters entered BPC office after an hour of protesting to hand over the letter to its chairman.

Following a meeting with BPC Chairman ABM Azad, they demanded his resignation.

The government last Friday increased fuel oil prices by 42.5% to 51.6%, highest in 20 years, dealing out a big blow to people already overwhelmed by skyrocketing prices of essential goods amid record inflation.

The Energy and Mineral Resources Division hiked diesel and kerosene prices by Tk34 per litre to Tk114 and octane and petrol prices by Tk46 per litre to Tk135.