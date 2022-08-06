Fuel price in Bangladesh lower than neighbouring countries: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said the fuel price in Bangladesh is same to India while it is lower than many other neighbouring countries.



"The government has given Taka 53,000 crore or six billion dollars subsidy to energy and power sectors in last year. The neighbouring countries didn't give such subsidy and the prices of energy have increased many days ago. The prices of fuel were higher than us. The price of diesel is Taka 114 and price of octane is Taka 134 to Taka 135 in India from many days ago. A lot of fuel was being smuggled through border due to low price in our country," he said.



The minister stated these while addressing a discussion at TSC auditorium of Dhaka University (DU) here. Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) DU unit organised the meeting marking the 73rd birth anniversary of Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



In the beginning of his speech, Hasan paid rich tribute to Sheikh Kamal and said heroic freedom fighter and martyr Captain Sheikh Kamal was outstanding sport and cultural organiser. He will live in the hearts of youths forever as the 'strength of youth' till the existence of Bangladesh, he added.



About the costs of fuel, the minister said it is not possible for the government to provide subsidy indefinitely and the prices of fuel have increased abnormally in world market. For this, the neighbouring countries have increased the prices of fuel many days ago, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.



He said the price of fuel in Bangladesh is Taka 114 per litter while it (price) is Taka 114 in Kolkata and Taka 112 at all over India, Taka 118 in China, Taka 123 in United of Emirates, Taka 127.82 in Nepal, Taka 138.24 in Indonesia, Taka 189.78 in Singapore and Taka 260.75 in Hong Kong. And the prices of fuel are lower than many other neighbouring countries and equal to India, he added.



The fair, he said, to be increased only 29 paisa in per kilometre in a 50-seater bus. Currently, the fare is charged Taka 1.80 per kilometre from each passenger while it will be stood Taka 2.9 through increasing 29 paisa, he added.



Hasan said the government would talk with all transport sectors soon as none could take illegal opportunity.



The minister urged the BCL leaders and activists to become vibrant at social platforms with proper information.



Dhaka University Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Samad and Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash addressed the discussion as special guests while BCL president Nahian Khan Joy and general secretary Lekhok Bhattacharia addressed it as the key speakers.



BCL Dhaka University president Sanjit Chandra Das presided over the meeting while its general secretary Saddam Hossain conducted it.



Later in the afternoon, the minister virtually joined a discussion organised by Chattogram Muktijoddha Sangsad marking the National Mourning Day from his Mintu Road's official residence in the capital.



In his speech, Hasan said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had worked to make the country a developed and enriched one. The people of the country got independent sovereign Bangladesh through the Liberation War under the leadership of Bangabandhu, he added.



For this, he said, Bangabandhu is the greatest Bangalee for all time and "the Father of the Nation of us".



Hasan said Bangladesh is marching ahead indomitably under the dynamic leadership of Bangabandhu's worthy daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



He urged all to remain in together.



Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Waseqa Ayesha Khan addressed the discussion as the key speaker with Chattogram Muktijoddha Sangsad chairman Mozaffar Ahmed in the chair.



AL deputy publicity secretary Aminul Islam, Chattogram Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, Chattogram Press Club president Ali Abbas and general secretary Chowdhury Farid, among others, spoke as special guests.