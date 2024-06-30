Govt cuts diesel, kerosene prices by Tk1 per litre for July

TBS Report
30 June, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 10:44 pm

Per litre diesel and kerosene will be sold at Tk106.75 in July

Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) is projected to incur a net loss of Tk5,564 crore in the next fiscal year. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) is projected to incur a net loss of Tk5,564 crore in the next fiscal year. Photo: Collected

The government today (30 June) set the automated retail prices of petroleum fuel for the month of July by reducing diesel and kerosene prices by Tk1.

As per a gazette notification of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, per litre diesel and kerosene will be sold at Tk106.75 in July.

The prices of octane and petrol have been kept unchanged at Tk127 and Tk131 per litre, respectively, reads the notification.

The new rates will come into effect on 1 July 2024.

The government launched the new formula to fix fuel oil rates on 7 March according to the terms of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $4.7 billion loan.

Prices will be fixed every month with the new automatic system.

 

