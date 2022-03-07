Fresh surgery on skull of Rabeya, one of the twins separated at CMH

Rabeya, one of the conjoined twins separated after mega surgery in 2019, underwent cranioplasty surgery at Dhaka's Combined Military Hospital on Monday.

"Hungary's physicians Dr Greg Pataki and Dr Kartik Krishnan, and Bangladesh's military and civil physicians took part in the surgery on her skull. At present, Rabeya is well," reads a media statement from Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Conjoined twins Rabeya and Rukaya, joined at the head, were separated after a team of Bangladeshi and Hungarian surgeons performed a marathon 30-hour operation to separate their skulls and brains.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took responsibility for the twins' treatment in 2017. They were living healthy lives separately after multiple surgeries in Bangladesh and Hungary.

However, in the last two weeks, a wound developed in the left side of Rabeya's head and at one stage, the artificial skull that was transplanted to her head was exposed.

To address the complication, several medical boards comprised of Bangladesh and Hungarian doctors have been formed at CMH, Dhaka.

Upon the decision of the medical boards, doctors successfully performed cranioplasty surgery on Rabeya at CMH on Monday.

Cranioplasty is the surgical repair of a bone defect in the skull resulting from a previous operation or injury.