Conjoined twins Omar Farooq, Abu Bakar return home to Tungipara after successful separation

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 October, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 07:49 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Twin boys Omar Faruk and Abu Bakar, who were born joined at the stomach and chest, returned home to Tungipara in Gopalganj on Wednesday (4 October) after a successful separation surgery.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina funded the twins' surgery which was conducted at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in Dhaka.

Speaking at a press conference on the occasion, BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed said, "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University provides medical services for all types of complex diseases. Many complex and difficult operations are being performed here. The number of patients here is increasing day by day due to the improvement in service quality."

Sharfuddin Ahmed also handed over a cheque to the parents of the twins given by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as medical aid.

Earlier, on 20 September, under the direct instructions and funding of the prime minister, the doctors of the paediatric surgery department of BSMMU successfully operated on the 78-day-old conjoined twins and separated them.

Omar Faruk and Abu Bakar were born to China Begum and her husband Al Amin Sheikh in Gopalganj's Tungipara on 4 July. The twins were admitted to BSMMU on the next day due to post-birth complications.

