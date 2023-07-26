Foreign ministry officials meet with 13 envoys

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 July, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2023, 04:03 pm

Related News

Foreign ministry officials meet with 13 envoys

The state minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam will brief the media at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital after the meeting at 4pm

TBS Report
26 July, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2023, 04:03 pm
Foreign envoys entering state guest house Padma to meet foreign ministry officials
Foreign envoys entering state guest house Padma to meet foreign ministry officials

Ambassadors of 13 foreign missions – which issued a joint statement last week after ruling party activists assaulted Hero Alom during the Dhaka-17 by-polls – have held a meeting with foreign ministry officials at the State Guest House Padma, diplomatic sources said. 

The meeting started at 3pm and ended at 3:50pm on Wednesday (26 July).

According to diplomatic sources, state minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam will brief the media at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

The government summoned high commissioners yesterday (25 July) over their joint statement.

The statement called for a full investigation and accountability for the perpetrators of the assault on independent candidate Ashraful Alom, better known as Hero Alom.

In the joint statement, the foreign missions said, "We condemn the July 17 attack on Dhaka-17 constituency candidate Ashraful Alom, popularly known as Hero Alom. Violence has no place in the democratic process."

"Everyone involved in the upcoming elections should ensure that they are free, fair, and peaceful," said the diplomatic missions in Dhaka.

The joint statement was signed by the embassies/high commissions of Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States and the delegation of the European Union.

On July 20, the government also called Sheldon Yett, the acting UN resident coordinator, to discuss a tweet expressing concern about the attack on Hero Alom.

Top News

Foreign envoys / Ministry of Foreign Affairs / Hero Alom / assault / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Turning a banana stem into fibre is a long process which includes cutting the stem, drying the pieces and inserting them into the machine. The final product looks similar to jute fibre. Photo: Courtesy

The unripened potential of Bangladesh’s banana fibre industry

7h | Panorama
A 67-million-year-old T-Rex skeleton is displayed at Koller Auction House in Zurich, Switzerland on March 29, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Why collect Ferraris when you can own a T-Rex?

1d | Panorama
The safety, security and well-being of our society are increasingly dependent on information and services provided from space. Photo: Reuters

Space exploration diversifies. Will Bangladesh ever enter the race?

1d | Panorama
These handlooms produce over eight lakh pieces of high-quality lungi every year, worth over Tk121 crore. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

The fine handloom lungi villages of Dhaka

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Due to waste mismanagement Rajshahi city has become unsightly

Due to waste mismanagement Rajshahi city has become unsightly

5h | TBS Stories
Anisul’s ‘little bonsai forest’ in old Dhaka

Anisul’s ‘little bonsai forest’ in old Dhaka

19h | TBS Stories
Ctg researchers developing Chandrabora antivenom

Ctg researchers developing Chandrabora antivenom

21h | TBS Stories
“Hilsa is my favorite”-Danish Envoy

“Hilsa is my favorite”-Danish Envoy

23h | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price

5
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up