Foreign Minister calls for united voices to halt Israel's crimes against humanity in Gaza

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud emphasized the urgent need for a collective effort to end the ongoing genocide in Gaza, holding Israel accountable for committing crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing, during his participation in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkiye.

In an interview with TRT World, Mahmud highlighted the lack of sufficient global action to halt the violence and atrocities in Gaza.

"What's happening in Gaza is simply crimes against humanity. Not only crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing is going on," Mahmud stated, pointing out the devastating toll on civilians, with over 30,000 people, predominantly women and children, killed in the conflict.

Foreign Minister said they have not seen enough effort to stop this 'war and genocide' and Israel is violating all the norms of any war.

Representing Bangladesh at the Forum, Mahmud underscored the potential of the global community gathered there to play a pivotal role in addressing these atrocities.

"This Forum has become a very powerful Forum," he said.

"I think we can raise our united voices to stop these atrocities, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity in Gaza and stop Israel," he was heard saying in the video interview.

The Forum, initiated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye and under the patronage of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, runs from March 1 to March 3. This year's edition convenes heads of state, government officials, diplomats, business leaders, academics, and representatives from various sectors to discuss "Advancing Diplomacy in Times of Turmoil", the theme for this year.

It aims to foster dialogue on a range of issues, including ongoing conflicts, terrorism, migration, xenophobia, Islamophobia, the implications of artificial intelligence, climate change, pandemics, and socioeconomic disparities. The Forum also addresses concerns over the erosion of the rules-based international order and its impact on global stability.

As the world faces multiple crises, the Antalya Diplomacy Forum serves as a crucial platform for exploring peaceful solutions and innovative diplomatic tools to navigate these turbulent times. The discussions at the Forum are particularly timely, considering the potential global shifts ahead of a year when one-third of the world's population will participate in elections, with the looming threat of AI-manipulated disinformation and fake news.