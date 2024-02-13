FM seeks trade expansion with Türkiye, Italy

FM seeks trade expansion with Türkiye, Italy

TBS Report
13 February, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 05:30 pm
File photo of Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. Photo: BSS
File photo of Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. Photo: BSS

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday (13 February) sought expansion of trade with Türkiye and Italy.

During a courtesy call with Turkish Ambassador Ramis Şen and Italian Ambassador Antonio Alessandro at the capital's Segunbagicha, the minister discussed mutual interests in the bilateral and diplomatic relations with both countries.

In the meeting, Turkish Ambassador Ramis Şen highlighted the upcoming third conference of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on 1-3 March and said he expects Hasan Mahmud's participation. 

Turkish Ambassador Ramis Şen and Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday (13 February). Photo: Courtesy
Turkish Ambassador Ramis Şen and Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday (13 February). Photo: Courtesy

Both parties discussed the celebration of 50 years of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Bangladesh this year.

Besides discussing issues regarding the war in Ukraine, Gaza, Rohingya repatriation, increasing legal immigration of Bangladeshis in Türkiye, both parties also talked about prevention of illegal immigration and expansion of trade between the two countries.

During the courtesy call, Italian Ambassador Antonio Alessandro said he regarded the relationship between Italy and Bangladesh as "special". 

Italian Ambassador Antonio Alessandro and Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday (13 February). Photo: Courtesy
Italian Ambassador Antonio Alessandro and Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday (13 February). Photo: Courtesy

Noting that there are about 200,000 Bangladeshi immigrants who are playing a positive role in the economy of both countries, Alessandro also expressed interest in taking more Bangladeshis there through legal means. 

The foreign minister sought Italy's cooperation in the leather goods, automobile, information and communication technology sectors.

Both the minister and ambassador recalled Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's bilateral visit to Italy in 2020 and the meeting with the Italian prime minister on the sidelines of the Food and Agriculture Organization conference of the United Nations in 2023. 

Hasan Mahmud then emphasised the need for establishing joint chambers of commerce to promote trade and investment.

