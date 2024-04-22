Dhaka, Doha eye broader co-op in trade, investment as Qatar Emir arrives today

Economy

TBS Report
22 April, 2024, 01:10 am
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 01:26 am

Qatar&#039;s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. File Photo: Reuters
Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. File Photo: Reuters

Bangladesh is all set to welcome Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani today (22 April) on a two-day official visit which is likely to see the signing of nearly a dozen of cooperation documents to strengthen ties in multiple areas including trade and investment.

The government, in a gazette notification, has already declared the emir as a very important person during his visit to Bangladesh.

Foreign ministry officials said the agreements and MoUs are likely to be signed on enhancing trade and investment, prisoner exchange, avoidance of double taxation, labour export, cooperation in the field of religion and higher education, reports UNB. 

However, the exact number of documents to be signed between the two countries could not be known.

"It is expected that during the visit, the two countries will discuss a broad range of sectors, including economic and technical cooperation, trade and investment, defence cooperation, energy cooperation, employment of Bangladesh skilled and semi-skilled workforce in Qatar, climate change, education, charitable engagements, immigration, tourism, culture and sports, port handling and human resource development," Bangladesh Ambassador to Qatar Md Nazrul Islam told TBS recently.

A significant part of the discussion will also highlight the Palestine and Rohingya issues along with a few other international crises, he said. 

Qatar is a major exporter of LNG and fertiliser to Bangladesh. Bangladesh exports some garments, vegetables and processed foods. 

"The bilateral trade is heavily tilted in favour of Qatar. We see that we have a huge opportunity to further extend our exports, especially for non-traditional items," said the envoy. 

"For investment, we expect that the Qatari investors will take advantage of the best investment opportunities offered by Bangladesh. We have one of the most open investment regimes in the region. We may allot an economic zone exclusively for Qatar. Qatar can further extend their engagement in the energy sector by investing in the storage and distribution of LNG. Qatar can also invest in the infrastructure and real estate sector," Nazrul Islam added. 

Today, President Mohammed Shahabuddin will receive the emir amid gun salute and a wider ceremony at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Tomorrow morning, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will receive the Qatar Emir at her office.

They will have a one-to-one meeting at the Prime Minister's Office which will be followed by a bilateral meeting.

The two leaders will witness the signing ceremony of cooperation documents and join a joint press meet.

President Shahabuddin will host an official lunch in honour of the Emir of Qatar at Darbar Hall, Bangabhaban.

A road and a park of the capital will be named after the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani. The emir will inaugurate the park in Kalshi area of Mirpur under Dhaka North City Corporation and a road running from Mirpur ECB Chattar to Kalshi Flyover at 3pm.

The emir will have a private meeting with selected business community members at his place of residence.

He is scheduled to depart from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by a special flight tomorrow at 6pm.

