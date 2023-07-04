​​​​​​​PM unveils foundation stones of six projects under cultural affairs ministry

Bangladesh

UNB
04 July, 2023, 12:00 pm
04 July, 2023

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday unveiled the foundation stones of six development projects under the Cultural Affairs Ministry, including the multi-storey building for the Department of Public Libraries.

The premier also opened the newly constructed Copyright Bhaban in Dhaka for the Copyright Office of Bangladesh.

She unveiled the foundation plaques and inaugurated the Copyright Bhaban, joining a function at Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Auditorium of Bangladesh National Museum through a virtual platform from her official residence Ganabhaban.

The five other projects are Rose Garden in old Dhaka, Kabi Nazrul Institute Bhaban in Dhaka, President Md Abdul Hamid Shilpakala Academy and Regional Cultural Centre at Mithamoin in Kishoreganj, Muktagacha Cultural Centre in Mymensingh, and Children's Library at the National Museum.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid chaired the function, while Cultural Affairs Secretary Khalil Ahmed delivered the welcome speech.

