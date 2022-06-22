Flood-hit mobile towers resume operation in Sylhet region

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 June, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 04:41 pm

Related News

Flood-hit mobile towers resume operation in Sylhet region

TBS Report
22 June, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 04:41 pm
Flood-hit mobile towers resume operation in Sylhet region

Mobile network operators have resumed the operation of 989 towers in Sylhet, Sunamganj and Netrokona after most of the sites were dysfunctional on Thursday and Friday following a power outage due to the floods.

Out of a total 3,617 sites of Grameenphone, Robi, Banglalink and Teletalk in Sunamganj, Sylhet, Netrokona, Kishoreganj, Habiganj and Moulvibazar, 2,008 sites were damaged in the floods, informed Md Shefayet Hossain, public relations officer of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

In the meantime, it has been possible to reactivate 1,255 sites and work is underway to activate the remaining 753 sites.

Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited is collaborating with Bangladesh Army to establish 41 VSATs (very small aperture terminal) to establish telecommunication and internet connections in the region through Bangabandhu Satellite-1.

A very small aperture terminal (VSAT) is a small-sized earth station used to transmit/receive data, voice and video signals over a satellite communication network, excluding broadcast television.

Top News

sunamganj flood / Sylhet flood / mobile network

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The centenarian tree is different from all other trees in terms of size and age. That is why many visitors come from far and wide to see this mango tree. Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the centenarian Suryapuri mango tree

5h | Explorer
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

1d | Habitat
Women in Digital is now in the ninth year of its operation, since 2013, and Nila is still with the project. Photo: Courtesy

Her father stopped her from going abroad. So she built a platform for women in IT instead

1d | Panorama
User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

'This' is why we can be proud of the Padma Bridge, said head of project expert panel

'This' is why we can be proud of the Padma Bridge, said head of project expert panel

1h | Videos
Traditional or trendy, what kind of furniture do you want?

Traditional or trendy, what kind of furniture do you want?

5h | Videos
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits flood affected regions

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits flood affected regions

5h | Videos
Is the clean energy of electric vehicles really clean?

Is the clean energy of electric vehicles really clean?

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

5
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

6
The deceased Abu Saleh Mohammad Mahfuz Ahmed with his two children.
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi man shot dead in US