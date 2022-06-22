Flood-hit mobile towers resume operation in Sylhet region

Mobile network operators have resumed the operation of 989 towers in Sylhet, Sunamganj and Netrokona after most of the sites were dysfunctional on Thursday and Friday following a power outage due to the floods.

Out of a total 3,617 sites of Grameenphone, Robi, Banglalink and Teletalk in Sunamganj, Sylhet, Netrokona, Kishoreganj, Habiganj and Moulvibazar, 2,008 sites were damaged in the floods, informed Md Shefayet Hossain, public relations officer of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

In the meantime, it has been possible to reactivate 1,255 sites and work is underway to activate the remaining 753 sites.

Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited is collaborating with Bangladesh Army to establish 41 VSATs (very small aperture terminal) to establish telecommunication and internet connections in the region through Bangabandhu Satellite-1.

A very small aperture terminal (VSAT) is a small-sized earth station used to transmit/receive data, voice and video signals over a satellite communication network, excluding broadcast television.