Flood claims two toddlers in Netrokona

The devastating flood on Thursday claimed two toddlers – called Nabil and Mohammad Ali – in Netrokona.

Nabil is the son of Abdul Ahad Ali of Kendua's Saguli village and Mohammad Ali is the son of Ashik Mia of Kalmakanda's Gutura village, police stations of the two upazilas confirmed.

"Nabil fell into flood water at their yard around 10pm unnoticeably. A few moments later, the dead body of the baby was found floating in the water," Kendua Police Station Inspector Ali Hossain told The Business Standard, citing local people.

Kalmakanda Police Station Inspector Khokon Kumar said Mohammad Ali went missing while he alone was playing on their balcony. "Relatives found his dead body in floodwater after searching for a while."

The two toddlers were buried without forensic investigation upon their families' request, according to the police officials.