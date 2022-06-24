Flood claims two toddlers in Netrokona

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 June, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2022, 06:36 pm

Related News

Flood claims two toddlers in Netrokona

TBS Report
24 June, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2022, 06:36 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The devastating flood on Thursday claimed two toddlers – called Nabil and Mohammad Ali – in Netrokona.

Nabil is the son of Abdul Ahad Ali of Kendua's Saguli village and Mohammad Ali is the son of Ashik Mia of Kalmakanda's Gutura village, police stations of the two upazilas confirmed.

"Nabil fell into flood water at their yard around 10pm unnoticeably. A few moments later, the dead body of the baby was found floating in the water," Kendua Police Station Inspector Ali Hossain told The Business Standard, citing local people.

Kalmakanda Police Station Inspector Khokon Kumar said Mohammad Ali went missing while he alone was playing on their balcony. "Relatives found his dead body in floodwater after searching for a while."

The two toddlers were buried without forensic investigation upon their families' request, according to the police officials.

Top News

Flood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Our team full of hope and mettle, before we entered the disaster zone. PHOTO: SWAMIM AHMED

How we survived 4 days in Sunamganj flood

8h | Panorama
Photo: Bipul Sarker Sunny

Immigrants or refugees: Who really are the Maldoiyas?

9h | Features
Selim Raihan, executive director, Sanem. Photo: TBS

'To make full use of the bridge's connectivity in this region, we need Padma Plus'

10h | Interviews
‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What are included in Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony?

What are included in Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony?

19m | Videos
LinkedIn: Most popular networking site for professionals

LinkedIn: Most popular networking site for professionals

4h | Videos
Where you get modern pottery, handicrafts and sculptures

Where you get modern pottery, handicrafts and sculptures

9h | Videos
Which plants can you decorate the house with?

Which plants can you decorate the house with?

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

4
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

5
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

6
File Photo
Markets

Shops, markets to remain closed after 8pm from Monday