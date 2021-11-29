Five key areas including connectivity can further enhance Indo-Bangladesh ties: Indian minister

Piyush Goyal, India's Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry, attends a session at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal proposed five key areas including connectivity for further strengthening economic connections between India and Bangladesh.

He said this while addressing the Bangladesh International Investment Summit on Sunday.

He said that Bangladesh is India's most important trading partner in South Asia, with a trade volume of more than USD10 billion, and that both nations are working to develop the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), reports The Times of India.

"I would like to suggest five focus areas for strengthening India-Bangladesh relationship: trade, technology, connectivity, entrepreneurship, health and tourism," he said.

The minister went on to say that measures to strengthen connectivity are critical for expanding bilateral trade and realising investment opportunities between Bangladesh and Eastern India.

