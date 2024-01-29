Safe fish is profitable, but marketing is the biggest challenge

Despite the achievements of the fisheries sector, the quality of fish or fish products in Bangladesh is often a concern. photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the UN, Bangladesh is one of the top producers of fish worldwide. It ranks third for fish production in inland open-water bodies and fifth for closed-water body fish production.

Bangladesh is also the leading country in hilsa production and ranks fourth in tilapia production worldwide. Moreover, Bangladesh's per capita daily fish consumption rate has increased to 63 grams, which is 5% higher than the annual target of 60g/day per capita.

The fisheries sector's contribution to Bangladesh's national economic development is undeniable, as it is a primary source of animal protein and creates employment opportunities. It also achieves food security, earns foreign exchange, and promotes socio-economic development.

More than 12% of the population is directly or indirectly involved in various activities in the fisheries sector for their livelihood. More than 60% of the country's population get their required animal protein from fish and fish products. The fisheries sector contributes to 2.51% of the total GDP and 21.8% of the agricultural GDP in Bangladesh.

Yet, despite the achievements of the fisheries sector, the quality of fish or fish products in Bangladesh is often a concern. The use of formalin for long-term preservation and freshness, the use of liquid silica gel to increase weight, the use of chemical pesticides in fish production, the use of hormones or antibiotics as growth promoters in fish feed, inadequate hygiene practices at fish sales and processing levels, and the presence of heavy metals in fish are some of the barriers that can cause serious health risks in the long term. These hinder the consumption of quality, safe fish, negatively impacts fish producers, and often threatens export markets.

As people's incomes rise and they become more health conscious with better access to knowledge through the free flow of information, they will likely show greater interest in obtaining safe food, even if it costs more to purchase it.

On the other hand, food security cannot be achieved without food safety. Given the health risks, economic and social harms of consuming unsafe food and the growing interest in safe food, a research project titled "Enhancing Food Safety in Fish and Chicken Value Chains of Bangladesh" is being conducted with the financial support of USAID and Feed the Future Innovation Lab for Food Safety (FSIL).

A group of renowned researchers from Texas State University, US, Bangladesh Agricultural University, University of Dhaka, and Bangladesh Food Safety Authority are leading the project.

One of the project's objectives is to explore the extent of knowledge, attitudes, and practices of the people involved in producing, marketing, and consuming safe food, especially safe fish and chicken. This will help the researchers to design and implement various training and workshops accordingly and encourage government stakeholders to formulate effective policies. Another objective is to produce pangasius, tilapia, and rohu fish by applying safer fish feed produced under improved management with the private feed industry to determine how much safer it is than fish farmed under conventional feed management in terms of health risks.

At the same time, the project aims to assess consumers' willingness to pay (WTP) for fish produced in safe food management through an auction process, express it to policymakers, and provide advice to promote safe fish farming.

For this reason, at the first stage, the researchers involved in the project prepared feed without any antibiotics, hormones, growth promoters, or feed additives through a local food manufacturing company.

They cultivated tilapia and pangasius in two ponds at Phulpur upazila and rohu fish in one pond at Muktagacha upazila of Mymensingh. After the production of fish, the necessary lab tests were carried out to check how much safer they are than conventionally farmed fish, such as the presence and levels of harmful bacteria and germs, antibiotic residues, and heavy metals.

The fish produced under their management was proven to be safer. Tilapia and pangas auctions were then held in Mymensingh, Patuakhali, and Narayanganj in the presence of 135 consumers of different income levels, and Rohu fish auction was in the presence of 94 consumers in Mymensingh and Narayanganj.

Tilapia, pangas, and rohu fish were displayed in different containers for auction purposes. The fish were either purchased from local markets or farmed in safer methods. In the first phase of the auction, buyers were asked to bid on the price based on the size and colour of the fish without knowing which fish was safer. Consumers were willing to pay an average of Tk161, Tk142, and Tk303 per kg of farmed tilapia, pangas, and rohu fish, respectively. These prices were 29%, 10%, and 21% higher than the fish purchased from the local market.

After reporting the lab test results, consumers were asked to re-price the displayed fish based on that information. Consumers then purchased safer farmed tilapia, pangas, and rohu fish at an average price of Tk186, Tk166, and Tk317, respectively.

These prices were 52%, 39%, and 34% higher than the bid on price of fish purchased from the local retail market. This shows that consumers are willing to pay more for safer fish if they have sufficient information from trusted sources about the safety features of the products.

Researchers confirmed that consumers are willing to change their purchasing behaviour based on the quality or safety features of the fish products. However, accurately estimating the cost of production of fish farmed under safe food management compared to conventionally farmed fish is a challenge.

Another challenge is how fishermen can sell relatively safe fish in the market with trust.

To address these challenges, researchers decided to farm fish in the second stage by applying the feed prepared by a commercial feed-producing company. This company would help to produce feed without the use of antibiotics, hormones, growth promoters, or feed additives according to the recommendations of fisheries scientists.

Spectra Hexa Feed Limited agreed to assist the team by providing a safe feed supply which was actually a new feed formulation.

In the second phase of fish farming, it was observed that the production cost of fish was reduced by Tk2.5 per kg due to the purchase of newly formulated safe feed. Moreover, if this fish feed is marketed commercially, there is an opportunity to reduce the production cost by another Tk5 per kg, which means a total of Tk7.5 less in terms of feed costs. The growth rate and time to achieve marketable fish size also appeared very desirable.

Based on the results of phases one and two, it is likely that fish farmers will be more profitable than before if they produce safer fish. However, the challenge is ensuring a specific consumer group buys the safer fish.

Only if this can be guaranteed, it will be possible to ensure an uninterrupted supply of relatively safe fish. Another challenge is who will carry out the necessary lab tests and provide safety or quality certification or labelling of how the produced fish is safe and in which regard. More research is needed on this matter to capture the whole matter.

The government's policymakers and relevant ministries must take the lead to address the challenges of producing safe fish. Labelling fish and fish products as safe should be taken to provide adequate incentives and sales assurance to fish farmers.

Additionally, a market of health-conscious consumers or buyers with sufficient purchasing power and willingness to pay more for safe fish needs to be created. A supply chain should also be established to safely deliver the fish from the farm to the market.

While we are producing more fish now than before, we must prioritise the safety of the fish we produce. Fisheries educators, scientists, and researchers must work together towards this goal. Consumers also have a role to play by being aware of the importance of purchasing safe fish, even if it costs a little more. With a collective effort, we can achieve the goal of producing safe fish shortly.

Agricultural Economist Dr Md Saidur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

Dr Md Saidur Rahman is a professor at the Department of Agricultural Economics, Bangladesh Agricultural University, and principal investigator of the "Enhancing Food Safety in Fish and Chicken Value Chains of Bangladesh" project.

Agricultural Economist Md Farid Dewan. Sketch: TBS

Md Farid Dewan is a PhD fellow at the Department of Agricultural Economics, Bangladesh Agricultural University.