First Indian Army formation to reach Dhaka during 1971 Liberation War celebrates 60yrs

The first Indian Army formation to reach Dhaka during Bangladesh's 1971 Liberation War celebrated 60 years of service on Monday (24 April), reports The Hindu.

The HQ 101 Area was raised on the outskirts of Meghalaya's capital Shillong, India, in 1963 as the 101 Communication Zone.

According to Hindu's report, during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, it took part in operations in the Sylhet and Mymensingh districts of Bangladesh (then East Pakistan).

It was the first formation to reach Dhaka on the morning of 16 December 1971, leading to the surrender by Pakistan that afternoon, earning it the name "First in Dacca (now Dhaka)."

"Over time, HQ 101 Area has evolved to provide logistic support in remote and challenging terrain in border areas across the northeast.

"It has contributed immensely in nation-building by aiding infrastructure development, providing humanitarian aid and ensuring outreach to remote villages," an Indian defence statement was quoted by The Hindu.

The celebration on Monday commenced with a solemn ceremony to pay tributes to the soldiers at the Shillong War Memorial by the Army's Eastern Commander, Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita. Major General R.K. Jha, the officiating General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 101 Area and all soldiers also paid tributes.

A special cover and stamp were released and the busts of Major General Gurbaksh Singh Gill and Major General Gandharv Nagra of the Indian Army were unveiled yesterday marking the occasion among other programmes.

The two, who were the GOCs of 101 Area, had helped curate the victory in the 1971 war, as per The Hindu report.